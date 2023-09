Coach Arthur Smith said Monday that the arm/shoulder injury Andersen sustained during Sunday's 20-6 loss at Detroit "didn't look good," Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

The specifics of the issue Andersen is dealing with are still unknown, but his coach's comments don't bode well for his recovery timeline. It will be worth watching whether he ends up going to Atlanta's injured reserve list in the coming days.