Andersen (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen appeared to be past his knee issue after logging consecutive full practice sessions before Atlanta's Week 13 loss to the Chargers. However, he played just 16 defensive snaps Sunday before practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, suggesting that the injury may have worsened. Andersen's participation Thursday and Friday will likely offer the best insight into whether he can suit up in Week 14, when the Falcons face the Vikings.