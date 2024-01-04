Andersen (pectoral) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen was designated to return from IR on Wednesday after missing the majority of the campaign with a torn pectoral muscle. Though the linebacker was able to participate in a limited fashion upon his return to practice, it's not a certainty that he'll be able to suit up for Sunday's critical regular-season finale versus New Orleans. Andersen had been a starter prior to his injury, tallying 19 tackles (seven solo), including a half-sack, over two games.