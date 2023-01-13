Andersen tallied 69 tackles (40 solo), one forced fumble and one pass defense across 17 appearances during the 2022 campaign.

Andersen quickly carved out a role in Atlanta's defense during his rookie campaign and eventually overtook Mykal Walker as a starter to end the season. The 2022 second-round pick played at least 80 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps in five games and totaled 34 tackles during those contests, including a career-high 13 stops against San Francisco in Week 6. Given his successful rookie campaign, it's safe to presume Andersen will have a significant role in Atlanta's defense to begin 2023, especially if the Falcons are unable to retain Rashaan Evans.