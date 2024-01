The Falcons designated Andersen (pectoral) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The move opens a 21-day window during which Atlanta can officially activate Andersen before they would either have to add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. The Falcons' official injury reports during the week will give an idea of whether he might be available for their must-win game Sunday versus the Saints.