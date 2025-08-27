The Falcons placed Anderson on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Terrin Waack, Will McFadden and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Andersen started camp on the physically unable to perform list while continuing to recover from a knee injury that caused him to land on IR in December. The move to the reserve/PUP list means the 2022 second-rounder will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, making Week 6 against the Bills on Monday, Oct. 13 the first opportunity for him to make his 2025 regular-season debut. Andersen has served in a rotational role at inside linebacker over his first three NFL seasons, so JD Bertrand, DeAngelo Malone and Josh Woods are all candidates to see increased snaps on defense behind starters Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo due to Andersen's injury.