Andersen (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen may still be in the early stages of the league's five-step protocols to gain clearance to return to play, which could be bad news for his chances to suit up for Week 2 against the Packers. If the Montana State product is unable to play, Tae Davis would likely be the benefactor of an increased role Sunday.