With Mykal Walker (groin) ruled out for Week 6, Andersen is in line to make his first career NFL start Sunday against the 49ers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Andersen, a rookie second-round pick, saw an increased role after Walker left the team's Week 5 loss early and finished with season highs in tackles (five) and defensive snaps (27). He'll draw the start alongside Rashaan Evans in the middle of Atlanta's defense and will likely be in store for another productive game against San Francisco's run-first offense.