Andersen (shoulder) recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Andersen, who missed Week 2 due to a concussion, played 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 3 before suffering a shoulder injury, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In his first two games as a full-time starter, the second-year linebacker has recorded 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks. If he can stay on the field, Andersen has the ability to rack up IDP points quickly, but his health is emerging as a red flag thus far. The severity of his current injury remains unclear, but his status on Atlanta's initial injury report for Week 4, which will drop Wednesday, should provide further clarity.