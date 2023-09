Andersen (concussion) is not practicing Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Andersen entered the league's concussion protocols Wednesday, which will keep him off the practice field and potentially out of the team's Week 2 contest against the Packers. If the Montana State product is unable to clear the league's five-step protocols to gain clearance to play, Tae Davis would likely be the benefactor in an increased role against Green Bay.