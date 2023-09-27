Andersen (shoulder) is expected to miss 4-to-6 months, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Andersen was placed on IR on Tuesday, but it's expected the second-year linebacker will miss much more time than the minimum of four weeks. Based on the potential timeline given for Andersen's recovery it's possible he will not play again this season and will need to wait until the 2024 campaign to return to the field. For now, Nate Landman should continue to fill in at inside linebacker.