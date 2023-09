Andersen (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Packers, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

A 2022 second-round pick, Andersen is in his first season as a full-time starter for the Falcons. He played 99 percent of the defensive snaps in the season opener versus Carolina, recording 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks. But Andersen reported concussion symptoms and will miss Week 2. Nate Landman is expected to start in his place.