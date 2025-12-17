Andersen (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 2022 second-round pick from Montana State was placed on the Falcons' reserve/PUP list in late August and won't play a single game in 2025. Andersen has struggled to stay healthy over the past three seasons, appearing in just nine regular-season games since 2023. Expect Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo to handle Atlanta's first-team linebacker duties for the remainder of the year.