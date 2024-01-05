Andersen (pectoral) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

The 24-year-old linebacker was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and despite a week of limited practice sessions, Andersen won't return to the field Sunday. The Montana State product would have a chance to return if the Falcons find their way into the playoffs, but Kaden Elliss is expected to continue starting in Andersen's place in Week 18.