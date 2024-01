Andersen (pectoral) finished 2023 with 19 tackles (seven solo) and half a sack in two appearances.

Andersen suffered a pectoral injury in Week 2 and was placed on IR. He was designated to return the Wednesday of Week 18 prep, but he ultimately wasn't cleared to suit up. Andersen should be able to reclaim his starting spot in 2024 if he's healthy, but Nate Landman and Kaden Elliss both played well in Andersen's absence in 2023.