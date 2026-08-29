Tagovailoa completed seven of eight passes for 95 yards in Friday's 17-12 preseason win over the Dolphins. He also rushed once for no gain and lost a fumble.

Tagovailoa played the first quarter of Atlanta's preseason finale and completed all but one pass, but two of Atlanta's three possessions during that span ended in fumbles. Following an opening-drive Brian Robinson rushing touchdown, Tua fumbled on the first play of the next drive and Robinson fumbled to end Atlanta's third possession. Michael Penix (knee) has gained clearance to participate in 11-on-11 drills, but the 2024 first-round pick has yet to progress to game availability. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to name a Week 1 starter between Penix and Tagovailoa, the latter of whom didn't throw a touchdown pass in two preseason outings.