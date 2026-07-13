Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa: Competing for starting role

Tagovailoa's former Dolphins teammate Patrick Paul believes Tagovailoa will win Atlanta's quarterback competition against Michael Penix (knee), Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Both Atlanta QBs are learning the system of new coach Kevin Stefanski, and Tagovailoa has gotten a head start in that regard, as he worked with the first-team offense in spring practices while Penix was on the sidelines recovering from November surgery on a torn ACL. Penix believes he will be cleared to practice in training camp and fully healthy by Week 1, per ESPN.com, but Tagovailoa's early edge makes the former Dolphins QB the favorite to start for the Falcons when they begin regular-season play Sept. 13 at Pittsburgh.