Tagovailoa was limited at Thursday's practice by an oblique injury, according to the Falcons' official site.

It appeared Tagovailoa was dealing with a back injury, but it turns out he is actually dealing with an oblique issue. This is a curveball for the Falcons, who are already shorthanded at quarterback with Michael Penix (knee) out for the opener. With Tagovailoa tending to the injury, the Falcons gave all the first-team reps to Cooper Rush on Thursday. Suddenly, Friday's injury report becomes one of the most impactful ones across the whole league as the Falcons could be down their top two quarterbacks for Week 1 if Tagovailoa doesn't bounce back quickly.