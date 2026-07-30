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Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa: Doing individual drills

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tagovailoa (back) is doing individual drills at Thursday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Dealing with a tight back at the start of training camp, Tagovailoa could have some limitations early on. His ability to practice Thursday, even in a limited capacity, suggests this isn't something the Falcons are overly concerned about. Tagovailoa's broader injury history, including repeated concussion issues, nonetheless means that there will be extra focus on any problems that arise this summer.

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