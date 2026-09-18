Tagovailoa (oblique) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Tagovailos likely will join Michael Penix (knee) on the sideline this weekend, while coach Kevin Stefanski announced Cooper Rush as Atlanta's starting quarterback for a second straight week, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. As for Tagovailoa, he hasn't been able to practice since sustaining a strained oblique last Thursday,Sept. 10 and likely will need to do so in order to put himself in a position to be available for next Thursday's road matchup with the Packers.