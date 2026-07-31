Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa: Full return TBD

Tagovailoa (back) did not take part in team drills Friday due to a "precautionary thing" related to back tightness and said he is unsure when he will be fully cleared for on-field activities, Marc Raimondi of ESPN reports.

Tagovailoa said that if the Falcons were preparing for an actual regular-season game he would likely be ready to play, but it remains to be seen whether he will be cleared to handle more than individual drills at training camp. With Michael Penix (ACL) also capped at 7-on-7 work for the moment, Jack Strand and Cooper Rush will continue piloting Atlanta's offense during the early stages of training camp. Tagovailoa and Penix are competing for the Falcons' starting quarterback job, even as both signal-callers currently deal with their respective health-related hurdles.