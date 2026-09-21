Tagovailoa (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in Monday's walk-through practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Earlier Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski told Josh Kendall of The Athletic that Tagovailoa was "getting better" after missing the Falcons' first two games of the season due to the oblique strain. The quarterback appears to have backed up his coach's comments by getting upgraded to a limited listing on the practice report, but Tagovailoa could need to participate fully Tuesday or Wednesday to put himself on a path to play Thursday against the Packers. If he's available for the Week 3 contest, Tagovailoa will be relegated to a backup role after the Falcons named Michael Penix (knee) their starting quarterback, per Tori McElhaney of the team's official site.