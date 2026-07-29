Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa: Managing an injury

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Tagovailoa (undisclosed) is working through an injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

While Tagovailoa is dealing with an unspecified injury, it doesn't sound like the signal caller will be sidelined for long. "He will be out there sooner rather than later," Stefanski noted. With Michael Penix (knee) not yet cleared for team work and Trevor Siemian having been released, Stefanski indicated that rookie UDFA Jack Strand will take the team's initial 11-on-11 QB reps at training camp practice.