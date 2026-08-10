Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa: No timetable to name starter

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the Falcons don't have a timeline to name a starting quarterback for the team's Week 1 game at Pittsburgh, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Tagovailoa seemingly is the leader in the clubhouse to land the gig for the season opener over Michael Penix, who has yet to join in on team drills in training camp due to his ongoing recovery from the torn ACL that ended his season Week 11 last year. While Stefanski wouldn't commit to a Week 1 starter, he added that he'll make a decision on whether or not Tagovailoa will play in Friday's preseason opener against the Broncos by Wednesday.