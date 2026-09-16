Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tagovailoa (oblique) won't take part in Wednesday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa missed the Falcons' Week 1 loss at Pittsburgh due to an oblique strain that he suffered in practice last Thursday. He hasn't practiced in the meantime, but he still will have two more sessions this week to mix into drills and potentially gain clearance to play Sunday against the Panthers. If Tagovailoa isn't able to do so and Michael Penix (knee) remains sidelined, Cooper Rush likely would be the Falcons' starting QB in Week 2.