Tagovailoa (oblique) wasn't on the field for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa is considered day-to-day after suffering an oblique strain during Thursday's practice. His absence Friday suggests there's serious risk the Falcons will end up starting Cooper Rush this Sunday in Pittsburgh. The team has yet to announce any kind of decision, beyond ruling out Michael Penix (knee) at the start of the week. It won't be surprising if Penix is under center by the end of the month, however.