Tagovailoa (oblique) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's practice., D. Orlando Ledbetter of BowTieSports.com reports.

Tagovailoa officially goes down as a non-participant for a second consecutive practice. He's likely to miss a second consecutive game to begin the season Sunday against the Panthers, though Tagovailoa has one chance left to practice before then. Michael Penix (knee) would get the nod Sunday if he's cleared to suit up and Tua isn't. Otherwise, Cooper Rush would make his second start of the season.