Tagovailoa completed two of three passes for 34 yards and an interception in relief of Michael Penix (ribs) in Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Penix was shaken up after taking a big hit on the final drive of regulation. Tagovailoa came in for one play and completed a 14-yard pass to Bijan Robinson before Penix checked back in and threw an incomplete pass. Penix was unable to continue playing in overtime, so Tua was tasked with the tall order of trying to lead a touchdown drive in less than three minutes after the Ravens chewed up the first 7:03 of OT on a drive that resulted in Baltimore's go-ahead touchdown. Tagovailoa completed a 20-yard pass to Drake London but promptly threw the game-losing interception on the next play. If Penix is unable to play in Week 6 against the Bears, Tagovailoa would get a chance to make his first regular-season start as a member of the Falcons after posting a 44-32 record in 76 regular-season starts with the Dolphins.