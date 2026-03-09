Tagovailoa and the Falcons have reached an agreement on a one-year, $1.3 million contract, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.

The deal should become official Wednesday evening after the Dolphins release Tagovailoa, who is due $54 million in guaranteed money. His new contract offsets what he's owed from Miami, so there's no incentive to sign for more than the minimum. With fellow left-handed quarterback Michael Penix rehabbing from ACL surgery, Tagovailoa could get a chance to rehab his value under new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski. Atlanta has been busy in the opening hours of free-agent negotiations, releasing WRs Darnell Mooney and KhaDarel Hodge after quickly reaching agreements with WRs Olamide Zaccheaus and Jahan Dotson. The WR room still looks shaky beyond Drake London, but Bijan Robinson and a strong offensive line go a long way.