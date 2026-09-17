Tagovailoa (oblique) wasn't seen at Thursday's practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa seems to be trending toward a second consecutive absence to begin his Falcons tenure, though he still has one more opportunity to practice Friday prior to Sunday's game against the Panthers. Michael Penix (knee) and Cooper Rush have been splitting first-team reps. Rush started in the Week 1 loss to the Steelers, but Penix is likely to take over the starting job once he's deemed healthy enough to play.