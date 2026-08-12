Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa: Starting preseason opener

Tagovailoa will start Friday's preseason opener against Denver, but coach Kevin Stefanski isn't ready to name his Week 1 starter, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Stefanski said Wednesday that the starters will stay in Friday's game for about 10 snaps or one series. For now, Tagovailoa is the starter by default with Michael Penix (knee) not yet cleared for contact or full-team drills. Stefanski is leaving the door open for Penix to earn the starting job, but that seems more likely to happen in-season than ahead of Week 1.