Tagovailoa (oblique) is considered day-to-day due to the strained oblique that he suffered during Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa went to the ground during individual drills Thursday and then grabbed at his back after getting to his feet. Subsequently, he missed the rest of the session while reserve QB Cooper Rush handled all the reps with the first-team offense. Tagovailoa officially was a limited participant in the Falcons' second practice of Week 1 prep, and the potential now exists for him to join Michael Penix (knee) in street clothes this weekend. The team may make a decision on Tagovailoa's status as soon as Friday's injury report, and if he's ruled out, Rush would be in line to direct Atlanta's offense Sunday at Pittsburgh.