Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa: To be 'limited' Tuesday

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tagovailoa (back) will be "limited" at Tuesday's practice, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Tagovailoa has been working through back tightness in the early stages of training camp, and after resuming 11-on-11 work Monday, he'll take a step back one day later. Meanwhile, fellow QB Michael Penix continues to rehab the torn ACL that ended his second campaign in Week 4 of last season. The Falcons' first preseason game occurs Friday, Aug. 14 against the Broncos, so Tagovailoa still has more than a week to put himself in a position for his debut with the team.