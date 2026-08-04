Falcons' Tua Tagovailoa: Trending toward Week 1 start

Tagovailoa (back) is trending toward being the Falcons' Week 1 starting quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski has remained mum as it pertains to who will be under center for the Falcons for the season opener against the Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 13. Having said that, Tagovailoa has been far more active at the beginning of training camp than Michael Penix, the latter of whom continues to rehab the torn ACL that ended his campaign in Week 11 in 2025. Tagovailoa himself has been tending to a back injury, but he was able to elevate to 11-on-11 drills Monday and seems well on his way to getting the call from Stafanski ahead of Week 1.