Tagovailoa (oblique) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Tagovailoa took part in his first full practice since Sept. 9, after he sustained an oblique injury a day later that kept him from playing in either of the Falcons' first two games of the season. The 28-year-old had been poised to direct the offense for Atlanta in Week 1 before the oblique injury cropped up, but he'll now have to settle for the No. 2 role with Michael Penix (knee) getting cleared to make his 2026 debut as the team's starting quarterback Thursday versus the Packers.