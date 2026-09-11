Tagovailoa (oblique) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Tagovailoa opened the week getting the call as Atlanta's Week 1 starting quarterback but ended it sidelined due to an oblique injury that he sustained during Thursday's practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com on Friday that Tagovailoa is "week-to-week, which would seem to suggest multiple DNPs are on the horizon for the QB. Iny any case, Tagovailoa will join Michael Penix (knee) in street clothes Sunday, while Cooper Rush gets the nod under center and Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com serves as his backup.