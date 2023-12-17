The Falcons elevated Fisk from their practice squad Saturday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Atlanta has a relatively healthy set of tight ends available for Sunday, led by Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith, so Fisk may play primarily on special teams. This is his third elevation of the season, and he logged 19 offensive snaps along with 23 special-teams snaps without accumulating any stats over his prior two contests. If the Falcons want to have Fisk active on gameday again beyond this week, they'll need to sign him to the active roster.