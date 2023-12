The Falcons signed Fisk to their active roster Saturday, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Atlanta lost fullback Keith Smith to injured reserve Saturday, and even though Fisk is listed as a tight end, he's got the ability to play a FB role in the team's offense. The 24-year-old has appeared in three games for the Falcons this season, catching his lone target for nine yards and playing 26 special teams snaps.