The Falcons elevated Fisk to their active roster Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After spending the majority of the last two years on Atlanta's practice squad, the 24-year-old tight end is in line to appear in his second NFL game this Sunday. Fisk was elevated for the Falcons' Week 7 win over the Buccaneers, playing a total of nine snaps (two offensive and seven on special teams).