Falcons' Ty Sambrailo: Dealing with injury
Sambrailo was sidelined during Sunday's practice due to a sore shoulder, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
It's unclear how Sambrailo picked up the injury, but it was enough to sideline him from practice. In his stead, Matt Gono started in place on the first-team offensive line during practice.
