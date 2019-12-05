Play

Sambrailo (hamstring) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The veteran tackle was forced to exit during the fourth quarter of Atlanta's Thanksgiving night defeat to New Orleans, and so far his status looks shaky for Week 14 given his absence from a mid-week session. He played on at least 29 offensive snaps during each of the Falcons' first two outings of 2019 but has not fielded more than nine snaps in a game since, as Atlanta gets ready to take on a Carolina defense Sunday that ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 46 sacks on the year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories