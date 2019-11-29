Play

Sambrailo left Thursday's game against the Saints with a Jason Butt of The Athletic and is questionable to return, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Sambrailo appeared to pick the injury up in the fourth quarter, although with the game already well in doubt for the Falcons it's unlikely the tackle will return to the contest.

