Falcons' Ty Sambrailo: Potential to retain starting role
Head coach Dan Quinn said of Sambrailo on Wednesday, "We definitely see (him) as a starter," Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Sambrailo overtook Ryan Schraeder for reps at right tackle towards the conclusion of the season, demonstrating consistent enough play in his audition to merit a three-year, $18 million extension from the team. In spite of having considerable experience at both tackle and guard, Quinn indicated this week that Sambrailo would be penciled in at the No. 1 right tackle spot for the time being, citing his pass-protection ability as a primary factor. The depth chart, of course, is far from settled with free agency and the draft still yet to come, and Quinn noted that if the team identified a better fit for the right tackle spot, Sambrailo could slide back inside to compete for playing time at guard.
