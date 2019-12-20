Play

Sambrailo (hamstring) was a limited participant for Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The veteran tackle has been forced to sit out Atlanta's past two games, and he remains questionable for a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars. Sambrailo played 40-plus percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Falcons' first two games of 2019, but he hadn't garnered more than 11 percent of the snaps in any outing Weeks 3 through 13 before succumbing to injury. If Sambrailo does return to the lineup Sunday against Jacksonville, he is expected to serve in a backup capacity as the Falcons take on a Jaguars front that ranks fifth in the NFL with 43 sacks.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends