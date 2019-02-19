Sambrailo signed a three-year contract extension with the Falcons on Tuesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Sambrailo quietly developed into a solid presence along the Falcons' offensive line after being acquired from the Broncos just before the start of the 2017 season, rotating between the starting left guard and right tackle position in the final four weeks of the 2018 season. The details of the contract remain unknown, but the 26-year-old figures to be in contention for a starting role at either of the two guard spots given the duration of the contract extension.

