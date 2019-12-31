Falcons' Ty Sambrailo: Scores first TD of career
Sambrailo caught a 35-yard touchdown during Sunday's 28-22 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
The 27-year-old offensive tackle checked in as an eligible receiver on the seventh play of Atlanta's opening drive and was left wide open over the center of the field for a long TD catch, the first of his five-year NFL career. Outside of his big-play cameo Week 17, Sambrailo's role at tackle deteriorated as the season progressed, as he fielded at least 44 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps between Weeks 1 and 2 but never exceeded 12 percent from Week 3 through 17. Sambrailo remains under contract for two more seasons for a total cap hit of $11 million, and he is expected to serve as a backup for a Falcons front that ranked better than only Miami during 2019 with 135 QB hits surrendered.
