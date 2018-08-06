Sambrailo (hand) will miss the Falcons' preseason opener against the Jets on Friday, Jason Butt of The Athletic Atlanta reports.

The severity of Sambrailo's hand injury remains unclear, and no timetable has been given for the 26-year-old's return. It's possible that the team is simply taking a cautious approach to Sambrailo's injury, given that 2015 second-rounder stands to serve as the team's primary backup should either LT Jake Matthews or RT Ryan Schraeder miss time down the road.