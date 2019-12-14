Sambrailo (hamstring) has been ruled out for Atlanta's Week 15 matchup against the 49ers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran offensive tackle is slated to sit out his second consecutive game Sunday, depleting the Falcons' offensive line depth heading into a matchup against a San Francisco defense that ranks No. 3 in the NFL with 45 sacks. Sambrailo hasn't played more than 11 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps since Sept. 15, while rookie right tackle Kaleb McGary has played 100 percent of the snaps since Week 3.