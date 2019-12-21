Play

Sambrailo (hamstring) was a full participant at Friday's practice and is good to go for Week 16, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Sambrailo has been out since late November after suffering his hamstring in a game against the Saints. When he suits up Sunday, he will likely fill his normal role as a depth tackle on the Falcons' offensive line.

