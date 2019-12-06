Play

Sambrailo (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Carolina, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Sambrailo suffered the injury during last Thursday's loss to the Saints and won't be able to play Week 14. Matt Gono should serve as the reserve option at offensive tackle this week.

